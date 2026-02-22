Casting News: Taylor Schilling's NBC Drama Pilot, Killing Eve Prequel Buzz, And More

Taylor Schilling is going from the prison to the morgue.

The "Orange Is the New Black" alum has signed on to star in "What the Dead Know," a drama pilot in the works at NBC, according to Deadline. Based on former New York City medical examiner Barbara Butcher's memoir, "What the Dead Know" will see Schilling play death investigator Ava Ledger, described as "highly intelligent," "hypervigilant," and "really good with dead bodies. It's the living that give her trouble." Ava works with the NYPD to crack their toughest cases.

Beth Rinehart ("FBI: Most Wanted") will pen the pilot, which was ordered by NBC in January. Dick Wolf, of "Law & Order" and #OneChicago fame, will serve as an executive producer.

Schilling is best known for playing inmate Piper Chapman on the Netflix prison dramedy "Orange Is the New Black," earning an Emmy nomination for best lead actress in a drama in 2014. Her other TV credits include "Dear Edward," "Pam & Tommy," "Poker Face," and "Mercy."