The Stephen King HBO Series That Should Have Never Been Canceled

Three things are certain in this life — death, taxes, and studios producing more Stephen King adaptations. Unfortunately, not every series based on the popular horror author's work is as successful as his books. This was the case with "The Outsider," a 10-episode one-season wonder that aired on HBO in 2020.

"The Outsider" stars Ben Mendelsohn as Ralph Anderson, a detective tasked with finding a killer after a young boy shows up dead. With this being a King story, however, it doesn't take long until events of the supernatural variety set in to further complicate matters. The show also boasts a stacked cast that includes Paddy Considine, Jason Bateman, and Cynthia Erivo, so it isn't exactly short on star power. Prior to the show's debut, Stephen King had nothing but absolute praise. "HBO's adaptation of THE OUTSIDER blew my mind. It's the perfect winter's tale. Next month. Be there," the author wrote in December 2019.

After HBO canceled "The Outsider," the project was shopped around elsewhere with the goal of continuing the story, with even King himself wishing for a second outing. However, the creators weren't able to come up with any ideas that matched the quality of Season 1 and it never came to fruition. That's a shame, really, as there are folks out there who'd love to see more of this series.