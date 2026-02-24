Downton Abbey: Why Lady Sybil Actress Jessica Brown Findlay Left After 3 Seasons

Though the story of "Downton Abbey" has continued for years thanks to the films — with the third and supposed last, "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," premiering in September 2025 — many fans will always treasure those first few seasons above the rest. The ITV drama accomplished that rare feat of putting all of the pieces in place at the very start, with none of the slow buildup that most TV shows require. By the end of Season 3, however, some major cast changes and storylines shook things up.

The first of those dramatic departures came from Sybil, the youngest of the three Crawley sisters, played by Jessica Brown Findlay. After a class-consciousness storyline in Season 2 where she marries Tom Branson (Allen Leech), the family driver, and adopts a set of more progressive politics, Sybil returns to Downton to give birth in Season 3. Tragically, a spate of bad doctoring leaves her dead shortly after the delivery of her daughter.

It was a shocking twist at the time, becoming even more grim when just a handful of episodes later, Matthew Crawley (Dan Stevens) met his own sudden and unexpected end. Season 3 has a somewhat dour afterimage as a result, but Sybil's exit was planned far in advance, as Findlay never intended to remain on the show long-term. Fears of being typecast early in her career pushed her to keep her tenure on "Downton" short, which is understandable given how monolithic the show quickly became.