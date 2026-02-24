Joseph Quinn's Eddie Munson Was Nearly Played By Another Stranger Things Actor

Despite his late arrival and relatively short arc, Joseph Quinn's "Stranger Things" Season 4 newcomer Eddie Munson is easily one of the biggest breakout characters of the Netflix sci-fi horror adventure show. A fun mix of Dungeons & Dragons fandom, Metallica, and a threatening outsider image that hides a heart of gold, Eddie fits seamlessly into the show's ensemble while becoming a target of "Stranger Things" Season 4's Satanic Panic-fueled manhunt. Eddie's character is further elevated by Quinn's committed performance, which captured both the character's lovable rogue nature and his vulnerability. Unsurprisingly, Quinn's star has continued to rise since, fueled by high-profile projects such as "Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Quinn embodied Eddie so perfectly that it's difficult to imagine that the show even considered anyone else to play the lovable metalhead. Notably, one actor who auditioned for Eddie later became a "Stranger Things" star himself: Eduardo Franco, who played the long-haired pizza delivery worker Argyle in "Stranger Things" Season 4.

While Argyle is an important character, his cultural footprint and narrative weight do not quite match Eddie's. Even so, Franco has said he is more than happy with how things turned out and fully supports Quinn's casting. "I read for Eddie," Franco told Entertainment Insider at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet in 2022. "I'm so happy it went to Joseph Quinn. He's incredible. He's so lovely. They made a beautiful decision. I back it 100%."