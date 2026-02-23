The Bachelorette: Meet The 22 Men Vying For Taylor Frankie Paul's Heart

It's almost time for Taylor Frankie Paul to start handing out roses on "The Bachelorette" — and now we know who she'll be handing those roses to.

ABC has revealed the 22 men who will be competing to win Taylor's heart this season on the long-running dating competition. (Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" kicks off Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm on ABC.) And as usual, she'll have some interesting men to choose from, including a cowboy, a lifeguard, and a former pro baseball player.

Taylor is already a reality TV star, having appeared on Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" for three seasons and counting. (Season 4 debuts Thursday, March 12 on the streamer.) That show has documented Taylor's volatile on-and-off romance with former boyfriend Dakota, with the two welcoming a son, Ever, in 2024. (Taylor also has two other children from a previous marriage.) Taylor insists that she and Dakota are broken up for good — but will lingering feelings throw a wrench into her "Bachelorette" season? We'll just have to wait and see.

Read on to get a first look at Taylor's "Bachelorette" contenders, along with a few key details about each one — you can also see them in action in the video above — and then tell us in the comments if you have any early favorites.