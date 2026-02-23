The Bachelorette: Meet The 22 Men Vying For Taylor Frankie Paul's Heart
It's almost time for Taylor Frankie Paul to start handing out roses on "The Bachelorette" — and now we know who she'll be handing those roses to.
ABC has revealed the 22 men who will be competing to win Taylor's heart this season on the long-running dating competition. (Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" kicks off Sunday, March 22 at 8 pm on ABC.) And as usual, she'll have some interesting men to choose from, including a cowboy, a lifeguard, and a former pro baseball player.
Taylor is already a reality TV star, having appeared on Hulu's "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" for three seasons and counting. (Season 4 debuts Thursday, March 12 on the streamer.) That show has documented Taylor's volatile on-and-off romance with former boyfriend Dakota, with the two welcoming a son, Ever, in 2024. (Taylor also has two other children from a previous marriage.) Taylor insists that she and Dakota are broken up for good — but will lingering feelings throw a wrench into her "Bachelorette" season? We'll just have to wait and see.
Read on to get a first look at Taylor's "Bachelorette" contenders, along with a few key details about each one — you can also see them in action in the video above — and then tell us in the comments if you have any early favorites.
Aaron
Age: 32
Occupation: Product manager
Hometown: Vineyard, Utah
Brad
Age: 29
Occupation: Cowboy/entrepreneur
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Brandon
Age: 28
Occupation: Loan officer
Hometown: Spearfish, South Dakota
Casey
Age: 30
Occupation: Mechanical engineer
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Christopher
Age: 35
Occupation: Business owner
Hometown: Vacaville, California
Clayton
Age: 36
Occupation: Singer/songwriter
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Conrad
Age: 32
Occupation: Start-up founder
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Doug
Age: 28
Occupation: Ocean lifeguard
Hometown: San Diego, California
Johnnie
Age: 30
Occupation: Former pro baseball player
Hometown: Massapequa, New York
Josh
Age: 28
Occupation: Sales manager
Hometown: Provo, Utah
Kevin
Age: 32
Occupation: Physical therapist
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Lew
Age: 32
Occupation: Insurance tech founder
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Malik
Age: 30
Occupation: Tech executive
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Marcus
Age: 28
Occupation: Creative director
Hometown: Elmont, New York
Matt
Age: 43
Occupation: Real estate broker
Hometown: Carmel, Indiana
Michael Baba
Age: 36
Occupation: Chiropractic healer
Hometown: San Diego, California
Mike T.
Age: 36
Occupation: Brand protection manager
Hometown: Lavallette, New Jersey
Richard
Age: 35
Occupation: Photographer
Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina
Rod
Age: 35
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Ronn
Age: 28
Occupation: Account executive
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Shane
Age: 28
Occupation: Private wealth planner
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Trenten
Age: 35
Occupation: Pro athlete
Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California