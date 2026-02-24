The Twin Peaks Pilot Has A Terrifying Ending Many Fans Have Never Seen

"Twin Peaks" establishes its unique tone right from the pilot episode, which introduces the show's central mystery — Laura Palmer's (Sheryl Lee) murder — as well as the town and its many strange residents. Its ending also offers one of the show's many shock moments, as Laura's grieving mother Sarah (Grace Zabriskie) has a startling vision of a hand digging up Laura's necklace.

A different, TV movie cut of the "Twin Peaks" pilot was made, intended for the European market in case ABC passed on making more episodes. This version is otherwise similar to the pilot episode, but its ending is much stranger. Here, Sarah's vision features Bob eerily crouching at the foot of Laura's bed, and the plot moves to Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan), Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean), and Mike the One-Armed Man (Al Strobel) locating and confronting Bob.

The international ending is effectively a sped-up version of the key supernatural elements on "Twin Peaks." Sarah's vision leads to Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse) making a sketch of Bob, which Mike recognizes. Mike reveals that he's Bob's former accomplice and reveals the killer's hideout at the hospital basement. There, Cooper and Harry intercept a strange candle ritual, and the tense confrontation ends with Mike arriving on the scene and shooting Bob dead before dying of a heart attack himself.