The First Prison Break Revival Was A Modern Retelling Of A Classic Story

Christopher Nolan might be giving the age-old tale of "The Odyssey" a go next, but it turns out we already had a modernized version of Homer's epic story by way of a fully body tattoo and a wild prison escape. Back in 2017, when Michael Schofield (Wentworth Miller) had seemingly returned from the grave on "Prison Break," Paul Scheuring, the creator of the series (which is now getting a reboot), started to connect the dots between the last chapter he wanted to tell and one of the oldest stories in history.

The fifth and final season of "Prison Break" was a revival that premiered nearly eight years after Season 4. It featured Michael's older brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) and his old prison pal C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar), uniting to break Michael out once again. This new season "felt like the story of a man who died and has been rebirthed, and his whole thing is about getting back to his wife and the child he's never seen," Scheuring told The Hollywood Reporter. He soon found himself mapping out Michael's story along the same path as that of King Odysseus.

"Odysseus disappeared for seven years after the Trojan War and had to get back to Ithaca to Penelope and Telemachus. It's very much the same thing here," Scheuring explained, referencing the story and some of its characters. "We don't pull any punches about it. Sara lives in Ithaca now, Poseidon is trying to stop Michael. This is very much a modern rendering of 'The Odyssey.'"