Prison Break Reboot Ordered To Series At Hulu — Full Cast Revealed

Book an all-day appointment with your favorite tattoo artist, because a reboot of Fox's "Prison Break" has officially been ordered to series at Hulu.

Set in the world of the original "Prison Break," Hulu's new iteration will star an entirely new cast of characters, led by Emily Browning ("American Gods") as an ex-soldier who becomes a corrections officer "at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she'll go for someone she loves," reads the official logline.

In addition to Browning, the new "Prison Break" will star Drake Rodger ("The Winchesters"), Lukas Gage ("The White Lotus"), Clayton Cardenas ("The Cleaning Lady"), JR Bourne ("Teen Wolf"), Georgie Flores ("Famous in Love") and Myles Bullock ("BMF"), per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Mayans M.C." boss Elgin James is writing this new "Prison Break" and will serve as showrunner, executive-producing alongside "Prison Break" creator Paul Scheuring and the original series' executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz.

"Prison Break" originally aired for four seasons from August 2005 to May 2009, including a "Final Break" wrap-up movie, then returned with a nine-episode revival run in Spring 2017.

Wentworth Miller, who for five seasons starred as jailbird Michael Scofield and came out as gay in 2013, announced three years ago that he was "officially" done with the franchise, explaining, "I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So... no more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry."

Dominic Purcell commented on Miller's IG at the time, saying, "Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth." Miller's leading lady Sarah Wayne Callies similarly wrote in her own Instagram post, "With gratitude for all the work we did together, and with deep love, I'm voicing my support for that choice."

