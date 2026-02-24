American Idol Ends Hollywood Week Part 1 On Bizarre Cliffhanger — Are Your Favorite Singers Safe?

BRYANT THOMAS | Considering this is only the second time Thomas has performed with his face revealed, it was anyone's guess what he was going to bring to the table — and we never would have guessed Taylor Swift's "Champagne Problems." Soulful and sweet, it was not the performance we thought we'd be getting from the dude with the mullet in the cut-off Army vest. So imagine our surprise as Thomas breezed through the song, handling the emotions nicely. The choreography was unnecessary, and the whole thing got way too theatrical by the end, but we liked everything that came before. TVLine's grade: "B+"

KEYLA RICHARDSON | Richardson's precocious son gave her a boost when she first auditioned, and he was back for Hollywood Week, this time seated at the judges' panel for his mom's follow-up performance of Jason Mraz's "I Won't Give Up." Singing directly to her son, Richardson started off intentionally sleepy, but she was fully in her element by the time the chorus kicked in, fully embodying the song's message of hope and perseverance. If the judges weren't already sold by the end of her performance, those final high notes and runs definitely sealed the deal. TVLine's grade: "A-"

MAKIYAH | The first truly genuinely sexy performance of the night, Makiyah did with Deborah Cox's "Nobody's Supposed To Be Here" what Livy thought she was doing with that uncomfortably sexual take on Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor." Anyway, Makiyah owned every inch of the stage with her rendition of Deborah Cox's "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here." You could feel the power emanating from her throughout — and that was through the TV. We're frankly surprised Lionel Richie wasn't blown clean off his chair. TVLine's grade: "A-"

There were several notable eliminations that we saw from Group 1: As we mentioned earlier, the judges weren't vibing with Livy's too-sexual approach to Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" (and we don't disagree), so it's back to Texas Road House for her. And despite Vika believing that she killed Amy Winehouse's "You Know I'm No Good," the judges had trouble understanding her lyrics, due to Vika getting a little too lost in the sauce. Neither elimination felt unfair to us, but we were a little surprised by the poor response to Vika, who seemed pretty good.