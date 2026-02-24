The Voice: Kelly Clarkson Comes Out Ahead In Season 29 Premiere — Do You Like The Battle Of Champions Format?

JULIA GOLDEN, 19 | Delivering a performance as sweet as her song choice, Golden charmed her way into Kelly Clarkson and John Legend's hearts with her solid take on Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine." The last-minute turnarounds left Golden in tears, but it was a live phone call between Clarkson and former "Voice" coach Reba McEntire that clearly convinced Golden to stick with #TeamKelly. How are you going to say no to the queen of country?! TVLine's grade: "B+"

ABIGAYLE OAKLEY, 25 | This one was really special — a Triple Turn before the show even had a chance to flash Oakley's name on screen! Her totally original take on Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend" was spectacular, made even more memorable by the natural cry in her ethereal voice. She produces the kind of other-worldly sound that transports you somewhere else, and we enjoyed every second of our journey with her. Oakley pure magic, and Clarkson is lucky to have her on her team. TVLine's grade: "A"

JONAH MAYOR, 31 | Not to be confused with John Mayer (not that you could ever confuse the two), Mayor blew the coaches away with an entirely foreign-language performance of Jimmy Fontana's "Il Mondo." He sang right from his heart... and right into Clarkson's, as she turned around quickly. And that was before the chorus kicked in and Mayor's vocals took off soaring like a majestic eagle. Adam Levine eventually could no longer deny what Mayor was serving, but even his turn-around couldn't spoil Clarkson's private concert. We love the showmanship Mayor brings to the stage without veering into cheesy territory. It's an art! TVLine's grade: "A"

LIV CIARA, 16 | This was another major win for Clarkson. Ciara immediately had the coaches' attention with her sultry vocals on Ariana Grande's "We Can't Be Friends," which she turned into a full-blown belting ballad. And her falsetto? Gorgeous! Overall, this was a beautiful, emotional performance, and we don't blame Clarkson for standing up in sheer disbelief at some of Ciara's most impressive moments. TVLine's grade: "A-"

AARON LAVIGNE, 43 | After dominating Broadway in everything from "Rent" to "Spider-Man" to "Jesus Chris Superstar," this musical theater singer is ready to step out as a solo artist, which he proved with a solid take on "Feels Like the First Time" (which is technically a showtune, thanks to the Foreigner jukebox musical "Jukebox Hero"). Given LaVigne's theatrical tendandcies, we worried that his performance would be too corny, but he banished all doubts with that explosive "open the dooooor" moment, which is what convinced Clarkson to turn around in the first place. TVLine's grade: "A-"