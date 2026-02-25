Yellowstone's 15 Best Episodes Ranked
One of the biggest television success stories of the past several years is "Yellowstone," a modern Western created by Taylor Sheridan. The original series follows the saga of the Dutton family, based out of their sprawling cattle ranch in Montana. The show blends family drama and murderous crime story elements, all framed beautifully against a neo-Western backdrop. The series has since expanded into a full-on franchise, with shows both set in present-day and others chronicling the Duttons' history.
Every other month, it feels like another "Yellowstone" spinoff is in the works as a testament to the original show's success and growing legacy. With that in mind, we're just focusing on the original series which premiered in 2018 and ran for five seasons before ending in 2024. This is the show that started it all, drawing in audiences with shocking spectacle and delightfully messy drama. Here are "Yellowstone's" 15 best episodes ranked, marking the highlights of the Duttons' gleefully over-the-top adventures.
15. A Thundering (Season 2, Episode 1)
The first season of "Yellowstone" had the Duttons divided and on the defensive, with the second season premiere "A Thundering" featuring the family in dire straits. Following Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) providing an unflattering interview of his adoptive father John (Kevin Costner), John's daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) plots to ruin him. Beth's other brother Kayce (Luke Grimes) and her lover Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) go on the offensive themselves against the ranch's enemies. This is all undercut by John's health taking a turn for the worse, helping him put everything into perspective.
"A Thundering" solidifies the battle lines for the fate of the ranch, with the family ready to fight back against their amassing enemies. After the developments coming out of Season 1, it's refreshing to see Kayce and Rip continue to get their hands dirty with their bull-wrangling wit. John's health scare reminds the audience that the Duttons aren't out of the woods yet, of course, adding another complication to their comeback. So much of "Yellowstone" Season 2 has its main characters on the defensive and "A Thundering" makes that distinction abundantly clear.
14. Keep the Wolves Close (Season 4, Episode 7)
State politics have often played a role in "Yellowstone," dating back to Jamie's attempts to get elected as Montana Attorney General. Politics take center stage again in the third season episode "Keep the Wolves Close," this time for Montana's gubernatorial election. Jamie is gearing up to run for the top state office, anticipating the endorsement of outgoing Governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz). But with John concerned by Jamie's loyalties, he decides to make his own bid for governor, shocking his son.
The governorship of Montana steers a lot of the second half of "Yellowstone" and that really takes shape in "Keep the Wolves Close." John had been giving Jamie the benefit of the doubt for years, so to see the two finally square up is a pivotal moment. This is paralleled by Jamie spending more time with his burgeoning family, effectively replacing the Duttons in his life. These developments inform one of the bitterest divides in "Yellowstone" while setting up a showdown in the public eye.
13. Behind Us Only Grey (Season 2, Episode 8)
The big villains of the series' second season are siblings Malcolm (Neal McDonough) and Teal Beck (Terry Serpico), two murderous businessmen who want to control Paradise Valley. The climactic showdown with the Beck brothers moves into position with the episode "Behind Us Only Grey," with the Duttons declaring war on the siblings for assaulting Beth. With the Becks having threatened other business figures in the area, the family works with their recent rivals to form a united front against them. Frustrated by the Duttons resisting their attacks, the Becks decide to target the family's most vulnerable loved ones.
"Behind Us Only Grey" is when the Duttons and their allies begin to gradually take the fight back to the Becks. The family barely takes the time to lick their wounds, more intent on finally gaining their revenge against the brothers who had been tormenting them for months. The episode really highlights how effective McDonough is at playing Malcolm, the more cunning and ruthless of the Becks. The second season's climactic stand-off hasn't quite taken shape yet, but "Behind Us Only Grey" feels like a tantalizing setup.
12. Going Back to Cali (Season 3, Episode 4)
The Duttons get a relative reprieve before they find themselves defending their land from outsiders once again in the third season episode "Going Back to Cali." John helps ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstram (Jefferson White) recover from a disastrous rodeo ride before reconnecting with Governor Perry. Beth and Rip reaffirm their love for one another while Kayce contemplates taking on a new role. And just when things were starting to get too peaceful, a rowdy biker gang gets taught their manners the hard way by the family.
After so many high-intensity stories, it's nice to get the chance to breathe a bit with "Going Back to Cali." Costner and White get to engage in some playful banter between their two characters while Moniz gets to explore her own chemistry with the veteran actor. But the scenes between Beth and Rip are the most heartfelt and emotionally resonant in the episode, showcasing their fiery romance. An episode that leans into its ensemble cast's easygoing charm, "Going Back to Cali" is a solid, low-key entry.
11. The Unraveling, Part 2 (Season 1, Episode 9)
While both installments of the Season 1 finale "The Unraveling" function as parts of the whole, the real standout is the second half. With Jamie's priorities moving away from the family, John cuts financial support to his son's election campaign for attorney general. This spurs Jamie to speak candidly about his father in a scathing interview with a reporter from New York. Meanwhile, Rip and Kayce lead an interrogation of Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) to learn the full extent of the insidious plot against John.
So much of the first season of "Yellowstone" is about the impending rupture between John and Jamie and both parts of "The Unraveling" deliver. By the end of the season the Duttons feel more divided than ever at a time when they're most vulnerable. But the family isn't completely on the defensive, fortunately, and there is a satisfaction in watching the sleazy Jenkins, one of "Yellowstone's" most memorable characters, squirm. This intrigue closes out the season on a high note and sets the stage for an even more bombastic Season 2.
10. Only Devils Left (Season 2, Episode 4)
The episode "Only Devils Left" continues the second season trajectory of the Dutton ranch being besieged by threats from all sides. The episode opens with a shadowy adversary hitting the ranch where it hurts the most –- by targeting the cattle. Meanwhile, new enemies plan to drag Dan Jenkins to hell and back, including Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) making big moves. As John tries to rally allies to help the family, the villainous Beck brothers conspire against him, inspired by a tragic incident involving Kayce.
Positioned in the middle of Season 2, "Only Devils Left" has the situation go from bad to worse for the ranch. The widespread poisoning of the cattle strikes an ominous tone for the episode that is maintained for the remainder of its runtime. The story isn't all doom and gloom, fortunately, with Kayce getting a major development at home contrasting a horrific event he witnesses at work. The last straw in the feud between the Duttons and the Becks, "Only Devils Left" sets the back half of the season in motion.
9. I Killed a Man Today (Season 3, Episode 8)
The third season saw Beth take a more pivotal role in the family business, particularly when it came to dealing with company stocks. This comes to a head in the episode "I Killed a Man Today," with Beth trying to prevent a hostile takeover of the ranch. As Beth contends with shrewd businesswoman Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman), neighboring rancher Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland) escalates his own feud with the Duttons. Meanwhile, Rip decides to bring back estranged ranch hand Walker (Ryan Bingham) back into the fold after encountering him at a bar.
"I Killed a Man Today" gives Reilly interesting new directions to take Beth, placing her in a more assertive and proactive position. In keeping in line with John's more introspective arc in the season, it's also nice seeing him offer some sage wisdom to his grandson. By the episode's end, it's clear that that violence is coming for the ranch again, with the family facing multiple enemies surfacing. Setting up the big conflicts of the third season, "I Killed a Man Today" is a stark reminder that mayhem and death are constants for the Duttons.
8. Blood the Boy (Season 2, Episode 6)
Jamie is arguably the most complicated main character in "Yellowstone" and the second season episode "Blood the Boy" cements that status. Jamie makes a killing in a desperate effort to cover up a prior mistake, enlisting Rip to help him clean up the aftermath. This is juxtaposed with Kayce taking his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) on his first hunting trip, where the boy deals with his own consequences in taking a life. Meanwhile, John and Jenkins join forces against a common enemy, deciding to meet with their shared antagonists directly.
Jamie had been trying to get back into John's good graces for much of Season 2, with "Blood the Boy" showing him go a step too far. That trend and the contentiously complex dynamic between the two men is beautifully illustrated here, as well as Jamie's rapport with Rip. The episode also doesn't lose sight of the second season's big, brewing conflict, with John confirming he's aware of the Becks' plot. Another murderous glimpse at the Dutton family in all of its lethal nuance, "Blood the Boy" is a strong chapter in Season 2.
7. Phantom Pain (Season 4, Episode 2)
After opening the fourth season with a bang, the season's sophomore episode, "Phantom Pain," dials things back down for a moment. Beth is still convinced that Jamie is behind the harrowing attacks on the family but a recovering John isn't quite so sure that his adopted son turned against them. As Jamie makes his own moves with his biological father, Rip and Beth become surrogate parents themselves to a local boy who lost his dad. Back at the ranch, John and Kayce are still on the mend, with John imparting wisdom to his son as he struggles getting back in the saddle.
The quieter moments are just as important as the high-octane action and "Phantom Pain" is a clear reminder of that. Seeing John take an even-keeled approach to dealing with potential betrayal and guide Kayce is a wonderful moment between the father and son. This is juxtaposed by Jamie and Rip each dealing with their own fatherly developments as the episode progresses. After all the explosive action that kicked the season off, "Phantom Pain" brings things back to the ranch and provides a clear path forward.
6. Meaner Than Evil (Season 3, Episode 9)
The bitter rivalry between Beth and Willa Hayes becomes especially nasty in the third season episode "Meaner Than Evil," resulting in Beth vowing revenge. This is matched by Rip lethally retaliating against Wade Morrow and his family, while testing Walker's loyalty to the Duttons. Between all the bickering and murder, Jamie finally meets his long-lost biological father Garrett Randall (Will Patton). This forces Jamie to come to terms not only with his own self-identity but his long-conflicted place in the Dutton family.
Some of the best moments of the season come from the episode "Meaner Than Evil." Jamie learning he was adopted by John and meeting his biological father was a huge twist and sets his trajectory for the remainder of the series. The episode also brings back the blood and fury "Yellowstone" is known for in a big way while teasing greater fights to come. The penultimate episode of Season 3, "Meaner Than Evil" tees up the next major battle for the ranch.
5. Enemies by Monday (Season 2, Episode 9)
Intent on ending the feud with the Becks once and for all, John invites the sinister brothers to the family ranch for a final face-off. Season 2's penultimate episode "Enemies by Monday" has John ready the ranch for the showdown as Kayce and Rip each deal with unfinished business. Jamie and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) each deal with big surprises, with Beth coming to the latter's aid. But just when the family feels prepared for the season's big battle, they're shocked to learn that the Becks have also made preemptive moves.
At least initially, "Enemies by Monday" feels like the calm before the climactic storm –- until it isn't, with its closing reveal of the Becks' latest attack. While seeing a nightmare descend on the ranch sets up an exciting season finale, Beth gets the real standout scene in the episode. After being viciously assaulted by the Becks, Beth defending her sister-in-law feels like a re-empowering moment for the character and an enormously cathartic one. A stellar way to maneuver everyone for a harrowing season finale, "Enemies by Monday" offers a great build-up.
4. Sins of the Father (Season 2, Episode 10)
The final confrontation with the Beck brothers had been teased all throughout Season 2 and the finale "Sins of the Father" doesn't disappoint. The Becks draw first blood by murdering Dan Jenkins after kidnapping Kayce and Monica's young son Tate. Despite the odds being against them, John proceeds with his plan to confront Malcolm Beck while Kayce searches for his son. Recalling his own experiences with his father, John reaches a tender moment with Rip, signaling the trust and familial bond between the two men.
From its gunfight at Jenkins' home to the multifront showdown between the Duttons and the Becks, "Sins of the Father" delivers on the bloody feud's conclusion. True to John's observation, not everyone makes it out alive, though the Duttons miraculously emerge intact. Even between all the ambushes and raids, there are still genuinely heartwarming emotional moments, mostly dealing with the rapport between fathers and sons. A triumphant close to the best season of "Yellowstone," "Sins of the Father" is the show at its quick-draw best.
3. The World Is Purple (Season 3, Episode 10)
The second season of "Yellowstone" ended with the Duttons crushing their enemies but the third season concludes with them under fire from all sides. The Season 3 finale "The World Is Purple" has conniving antagonists Willa Hayes and Roarke Morris (Josh Holloway) decide to go after the Duttons' lives rather than just their finances. This culminates in multiple assassination attempts targeting the family unfolding, including John being ambushed while on the road. As the Duttons are brought to their knees, Jamie continues facing the fallout of meeting his biological father.
At the end of the day, "Yellowstone" is consistently firing on all cylinders when the family's backs are up against the wall. "The World Is Purple" makes their position the most dire it had ever been at that time, particularly with its unforgettable closing scenes. The episode also places Jamie, the family's weakest link, at a pivotal crossroads at a time when he's needed by the Duttons again. It's fire and fury throughout "The World Is Purple" and the Duttons have hell to pay as they are completely caught off-guard.
2. Half the Money (Season 4, Episode 1)
The fourth season premiere, "Half the Money," picks up right where the third left off, with John shot and alone while Beth's office is bombed. As the Duttons regain their bearings, they each begin to fight back after quickly assessing the damage they just endured. Rip ensures John gets medical attention before personally taking revenge on Roarke while other attacks on the family are repelled. The feud between Beth and Jamie reignites, especially in the wake of what the Duttons just barely survived.
"Half the Money" is the best season premiere "Yellowstone" ever had, wasting no time in getting right back to bloody business as usual. A particular standout performer is Kelly Reilly, playing Beth recovering from the attempt on her life by encouraging another woman to take a stand for herself. This and Beth's heated conversation with Jamie are the quieter highlights between all the payback throughout the episode, underscoring the personal dimensions to the story. Seeing the Duttons claw back from the jaws of defeat is always the treat and it's never better than in "Half the Money."
1. Resurrection Day (Season 2, Episode 7)
After everything that the Dutton family had gone through for much of the first two seasons of "Yellowstone," it really needed a healing moment. This finally comes to pass in the episode "Resurrection Day," which features the Duttons and Rip reconciling with their respective inner demons. This includes John and Beth each having their own quiet moments with Jamie who is still reeling from murdering a reporter with his bare hands. As the Duttons mend fences to face the Becks together, the villainous siblings issue vicious warnings to Jenkins and Rainwater.
While we tune into "Yellowstone" for the over-the-top plot twists and neo-Western action, it's really the family drama that keeps us coming back for more. "Resurrection Day" delivers on both scores from top to bottom, from its poignant opener between John and Kayce to Jamie being talked down from the metaphorical ledge. The Duttons had been divided and consumed by in-fighting for most of the series at that point, so seeing a reconciliation was both triumphant and heartwarming. The best episode from Season 2, which is the show's greatest season overall, "Resurrection Day" highlights "Yellowstone" at its finest.