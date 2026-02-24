Robin Hood Renewed At MGM+ — Get Scoop On Season 2 Storyline

MGM+'s retelling of "Robin Hood" has only just begun: The premium cable channel/streaming service has renewed its adaptation for Season 2, with production set to commence in Serbia this summer.

"'Robin Hood' quickly became one of our top-performing original series of all time, and the response from our audiences both in the U.S. and abroad has been exceptional," global head of MGM+ Michael Wright said in a statement. "We're thrilled to continue this epic adventure for a second season. [Showrunner] John Glenn, [producer-director] Jonathan English, and the entire creative team have reimagined this legendary tale with remarkable depth and authenticity, and we can't wait to see where they take us next."

"Robin Hood," which premiered November 2, 2025, "brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian," according to the official logline. Season 1 starred Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon, and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.