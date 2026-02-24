Pride And Prejudice: Watch First Trailer For Netflix's Jane Austen Series Adaptation

Netflix on Tuesday released the first trailer for "Pride and Prejudice," its six-episode adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel. The streamer also announced that the series would debut in Fall 2026.

The miniseries stars Emma Corrin ("The Crown") as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses") as Mr. Darcy. The cast also includes: Olivia Colman ("The Crown") as Mrs. Bennet, Rufus Sewell ("The Diplomat") as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor ("Industry") as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou ("Barbie") as Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack ("Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery") as Mr. Bingley, Louis Partridge ("Disclaimer") as Mr. Wickham, Rhea Norwood ("Heartstopper") as Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly ("Black Mirror") as Caroline Bingley and Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve") as Lady Catherine de Bourg, plus newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery as Mary and Kitty Bennet.

In addition, other castings include Anjana Vasan ("We Are Lady Parts") as Mrs. Gardiner, Sebastian Armesto ("Gangs of London") as Mr. Gardiner, Rosie Cavaliero ("KAOS") as Lady Lucas, Saffron Coomber ("Three Little Birds") as Mrs. Hurst, James Dryden ("Time Bandits") as Mr. Hurst, Justin Edwards ("The Franchise") as Sir William Lucas, James Northcote ("The Last Kingdom") as Colonel Forster, Eloise Webb ("Sanditon") as Harriet Forster, and Isabella Sermon ("Jurassic World: Dominion") as Georgiana Darcy.