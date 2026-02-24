The Madison Trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer Guides Her Family Through Grief In Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ Series
The Taylor Sheridan universe is welcoming another legendary family to its ranks: "The Madison," starring Michelle Pfeiffer as the matriarch of the Clyburn brood, is set to premiere Saturday, March 14 on Paramount+, and now we have a trailer offering a first look all at the drama to come.
Described as Sheridan's "most intimate work to date," the show's story takes place "across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together." The result is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection."
"The Madison" also stars Kurt Russell ("Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"), Beau Garrett ("Firefly Lane"), Elle Chapman ("The Girl in the Mirror"), Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Amiah Miller ("The 'Burbs"), Alaina Pollack ("On Call"), Ben Schnetzer ("3 Body Problem"), Kevin Zegers ("Power"), Rebecca Spence ("Lady in the Lake"), Danielle Vasinova ("1923"), Matthew Fox ("Lost"), and Will Arnett ("Arrested Development").
"The Madison" will play out over two weeks, dropping its first three episodes on March 14 and the last three on March 21.
Read on to get better acquainted with the characters populating "The Madison." When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you join the Clyburns in Montana next month?
Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn
Michelle Pfeiffer stars as Stacy Clyburn, the grieving matriarch of the Clyburn family.
Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn
Kurt Russell plays Preston Clyburn, the (presumably late) husband of Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer).
Matthew Fox as Paul Clyburn
Matthew Fox plays Paul Clyburn, the younger brother of Preston (Kurt Russell).
Beau Garrett as Abigail Reese, Alaina Pollack as Macy Reese, and Amiah Miller as Bridgett Reese
Beau Garrett plays Abigail Reese, the eldest daughter of Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Preston (Kurt Russell). Alaina Pollack and Amiah Miller play Abigail's daughters Macy and Bridgett, respectively.
Patrick J. Adams as Russell McIntosh and Elle Chapman as Paige McIntosh
Elle Chapman plays Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Preston's (Kurt Russell) daughter Paige McIntosh, and Patrick J. Adams plays Paige's husband Russell McIntosh.
Kevin Zegers as Cade Harris
Kevin Zegers plays Cade Harris, a neighbor of the Clyburns who looked after their Montana home before they showed up.
Danielle Vasinova as Kestrel Harris
Danielle Vasinova plays Cade's (Kevin Zegers) wife Kestrel Harris.
(Fun fact: Vasinova previously played a different role, Ata Waipa, in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923.")
Ben Schnetzer as Van Davis
Ben Schnetzer plays Sheriff Van Davis.
Rebecca Spence as Liliana Weeks
Rebecca Spence plays Liliana Weeks, one of Stacy's (Michelle Pfeiffer) New York socialite friends.
Will Arnett as Dr. Phil Yorn
Will Arnett plays Dr. Phil Yorn, a therapist who helps Stacy (Michelle Pfeiffer) work through her grief.