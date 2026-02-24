The Madison Trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer Guides Her Family Through Grief In Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ Series

The Taylor Sheridan universe is welcoming another legendary family to its ranks: "The Madison," starring Michelle Pfeiffer as the matriarch of the Clyburn brood, is set to premiere Saturday, March 14 on Paramount+, and now we have a trailer offering a first look all at the drama to come.

Described as Sheridan's "most intimate work to date," the show's story takes place "across two distinct worlds — the beautiful landscape of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan — as it examines the ties that bind families together." The result is a "heartfelt study of grief and human connection."

"The Madison" also stars Kurt Russell ("Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"), Beau Garrett ("Firefly Lane"), Elle Chapman ("The Girl in the Mirror"), Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Amiah Miller ("The 'Burbs"), Alaina Pollack ("On Call"), Ben Schnetzer ("3 Body Problem"), Kevin Zegers ("Power"), Rebecca Spence ("Lady in the Lake"), Danielle Vasinova ("1923"), Matthew Fox ("Lost"), and Will Arnett ("Arrested Development").

"The Madison" will play out over two weeks, dropping its first three episodes on March 14 and the last three on March 21.

