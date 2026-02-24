Tim Daly To Romance Wife Téa Leoni In NBC Pilot Newlyweds, Doubling As Madam Secretary Reunion

Tim Daly won't have to worry about developing chemistry with his newest co-star. The actor has been cast opposite wife Téa Leoni in the NBC comedy pilot "Newlyweds," TVLine has learned.

Daly will play Tony, a "buttoned-up" professor and recent divorcé whose chance encounter with a "free-spirited" woman named Jeanie (Leoni) at a valet stand begins a later-in-life love story — complete with a whirlwind wedding — that neither of them expected.

Per the official logline, Tony is "so taken with [Jeanie's] beauty and spirit that they wind up having dinner together. Tony soon realizes that his life with Jeanie is not going to be the quiet, stay-at-home lifestyle he enjoys, but he also knows he'd rather change his ways than live without her."

"Newlyweds" is co-created by Jamie Lee Curtis, who will executive-produce alongside Gail Lerner, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, and Scott Schwartz. Pam Fryman ("How I Met Your Mother") will direct the pilot.

Daly and Leoni met in 2014 on the set of CBS' "Madam Secretary," where they spent six years playing husband and wife. They confirmed their relationship to People in December of that same year, then officially tied the knot in July 2025.

In addition to his six-season run on "Madam Secretary," Daly is best known to TV audiences for his roles on ABC's "Private Practice" and NBC's "Wings," as well as for voicing the titular hero on "Superman: The Animated Series." Leoni, who currently recurs on Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," also starred in the ABC comedy "The Naked Truth" from 1995 to 1998.

Are you hoping "Newlyweds" is picked up to series so you can watch Daly romance Leoni all over again? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.