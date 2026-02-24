5 Best Steven Spielberg-Produced TV Shows, Ranked

Steven Spielberg is known for his big-screen blockbusters –- arguably the greatest cinematic talent of the last 50 years –- and overall impact on Hollywood. But what gets a lot less attention is just how much time the three-time Oscar-winner has spent in television. Spielberg is most famous as a director, while his TV work tends to be more behind-the-scenes. He hasn't gained a new TV directing credit since 1985 (for the criminally underrated anthology series "Amazing Stories), but he's served as a producer or executive producer on dozens of shows since then.

The range here, as you'd expect from Spielberg's work in film, is eclectic. There are science fiction shows like the 2010s hit "Falling Skies" and the (perhaps overly) ambitious "Terra Nova," musical series like the Broadway-adjacent "Smash," war shows like "Masters of the Air," and a whole slew of animated children's series, from "Tiny Toons Adventures" and "Freakazoid!" to the more recent "Jurassic World" shows. That's without getting into all of the sitcoms, documentaries, and Westerns, not to mention the "Halo" show (yes, that had a Spielberg touch as well).

Today, we're sorting through the best of the best — the greatest, most influential TV shows produced by Steven Spielberg.