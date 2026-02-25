Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 Sets April Premiere On The CW, But Who Will Maggie Choose? Watch First Trailer
The CW is planning a spring return to "Sullivan's Crossing." Season 4 of the Canadian drama series will get its U.S. premiere on Monday, April 20 (8/7c), TVLine has learned.
So, what can we expect from Season 4? Per the official logline, "Maggie Sullivan's life at the Crossing is finally taking shape having decided on a new direction for her career and a renewed commitment to Cal. That is, until Maggie's ex-husband, Liam, arrives with a shocking revelation which only upends Maggie's life once again and causes Cal to question whether Maggie will ever truly be able to leave her past behind."
The CW has also released the first official promo, which highlights the difficult choice Maggie has on her plate. Will she she stand by "the vow she made or the life she chose"? Decisions, decisions! Watch the new promo below:
Based on "Virgin River" author Robyn Carr's best-selling book series, "Sullivan's Crossing" stars Morgan Kohan ("When Hope Calls") as Maggie, Chad Michael Murray ("One Tree Hill") as Cal, Tom Jackson ("Outlander") as Frank, Andrea Menard ("Hard Rock Medical") as Edna, and Scott Patterson ("Gilmore Girls") as Sully.
How did Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 end?
Need a refresher ahead of "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4? Don't worry, we've got you covered.
The third season finale, which aired in July 2025 on The CW, ended with yet another attractive stranger coming to town. But this was no ordinary attractive stranger. The man, played by Marcus Rosner, introduced himself as Liam — Maggie's husband. She had previously referred to Liam as a "summer fling," clearly downplaying the depth of their legal, wedded relationship.
And Liam's return couldn't have come at a worse time. Not only is Maggie finally thriving in her career again, following a successful surgery on Edna's brain tumor, but she's also back on track with Cal for the first time in forever. If there's anyone on this show who didn't need an additional wrench thrown into their life, it's Maggie.
Elsewhere in the finale, Sully decided to visit Ireland with Helen, and Rafe and Sydney continued to wrestle over whether or not to get married. So much drama, so little time.
What are your hopes for Season 4 of "Sullivan's Crossing"? Drop 'em in a comment below.