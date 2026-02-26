The Jetsons Marked A Historic First For ABC (Which Is Probably Why It Lasted Just One Season)
ABC has been one of the cornerstones of U.S. broadcast television. But surprisingly, the network was a bit late to the game when it came to color programming. To help it stand out, ABC looked towards the Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom "The Jetsons" to demonstrate the new technology.
"The Jetsons" became the first program presented in color on ABC but, despite its innovation, only aired for one season. How people watched TV back in the 1960s played a role. Smithsonian Magazine noted that the percentage of color TVs in American homes hovered under 3% in 1962. And in a situation where you're trying to show off a new innovation, that lack of buy-in is absolutely crushing.
"The Jetsons" had a steep hill to climb, but there are other factors that hinder the series during its original run. It turns out time and place matter a ton, even if you have one of the best TV theme songs.
Tough competition and picky networks also made it hard for The Jetsons
Beyond consumer limitations, "The Jetsons" was up against its fair share of hurdles when it first aired. By that point, "Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color," which aired on the same Sunday night time slot, was an established hit with family audiences. On top of that, individual ABC affiliates decided whether they were going to air "The Jetsons" in color, with only stations in Los Angeles, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and San Francisco presenting the animated show in color.
With not enough color TVs and those with such sets already lining up for Disney's offerings, it's no wonder that "The Jetsons" only ran for 24 episodes. Thankfully, the series got a revival in 1985. Future audiences would discover George Jetson (George O'Hanlon), his "modern space-age family," and countless other Hanna-Barbera cartoons through reruns on MeTV and Cartoon Network.
Luckily, "The Jetsons" has had a lot of staying power in the American popular consciousness — there's even some talk of a live-action movie potentially starring Jim Carrey. To this day, we're still looking to the skies for the strange utopia depicted in the show. Maybe, if we're lucky, it will be in color, too.