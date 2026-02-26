The Jetsons Marked A Historic First For ABC (Which Is Probably Why It Lasted Just One Season)

ABC has been one of the cornerstones of U.S. broadcast television. But surprisingly, the network was a bit late to the game when it came to color programming. To help it stand out, ABC looked towards the Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom "The Jetsons" to demonstrate the new technology.

"The Jetsons" became the first program presented in color on ABC but, despite its innovation, only aired for one season. How people watched TV back in the 1960s played a role. Smithsonian Magazine noted that the percentage of color TVs in American homes hovered under 3% in 1962. And in a situation where you're trying to show off a new innovation, that lack of buy-in is absolutely crushing.

"The Jetsons" had a steep hill to climb, but there are other factors that hinder the series during its original run. It turns out time and place matter a ton, even if you have one of the best TV theme songs.