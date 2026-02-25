Sterling K. Brown's Paradise To End With Season 3 On Hulu, EP Hints
The post-apocalyptic drama "Paradise" isn't likely to go beyond three seasons at Hulu, executive producer John Hoberg said.
Hulu has not yet renewed "Paradise" for Season 3, but Hoberg, who also is a writer on the series, hinted in a recent Hollywood Reporter article that the show would end after the potential next season.
"We know what the end is, and it's an end that would make it very difficult to make a Season 4 come afterward," he said.
The Dan Fogelman drama stars Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent living in an underground bunker after a major climate catastrophe and its aftermath wiped out civilization on the Earth's surface. In the second and current season, which premiered Monday (read a recap), Xavier went topside in hopes of finding his presumed-dead wife, Teri, whom he'd learned had survived the crisis.
Sticking with a three-season format
Fogelman conceived "Paradise" as a three-season show, and in the new interview, Hoberg said the series' creative team has stayed true to that framework. "We knew we were in the bunker Season 1, and we knew we were going out and Xavier was going to look for his wife" in Season 2, he said. "We also knew that we were headed for a collision of two different worlds. So when you have that beginning and you know where you're swimming to, you know the high points."
The topside world Hoberg referred to includes new characters we met in the season premiere, including a Graceland tour guide named Annie (played by "Big Little Lies" alum Shailene Woodley) and mysterious traveler known as Link (played by "Tell Me Lies" star Thomas Doherty).
TVLine has reached out to Hulu for comment.
