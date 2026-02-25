Sterling K. Brown's Paradise To End With Season 3 On Hulu, EP Hints

The post-apocalyptic drama "Paradise" isn't likely to go beyond three seasons at Hulu, executive producer John Hoberg said.

Hulu has not yet renewed "Paradise" for Season 3, but Hoberg, who also is a writer on the series, hinted in a recent Hollywood Reporter article that the show would end after the potential next season.

"We know what the end is, and it's an end that would make it very difficult to make a Season 4 come afterward," he said.

The Dan Fogelman drama stars Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent living in an underground bunker after a major climate catastrophe and its aftermath wiped out civilization on the Earth's surface. In the second and current season, which premiered Monday (read a recap), Xavier went topside in hopes of finding his presumed-dead wife, Teri, whom he'd learned had survived the crisis.