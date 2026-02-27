Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Premiere Recap: Enter Kong!

Titans collide as the Apple TV original series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" returns for its second season.

"Monarch" Season 2 brings the legendary massive gorilla Kong into the fold, along with plenty of new creatures to fill out the MonsterVerse. The premiere kicks off a season that retains the dual narrative structure present from the series' beginning, depicting different time periods within the MonsterVerse. This all creates an expansive narrative tapestry that builds out the shared cinematic universe punctuated by hit movies like 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong."

If you need a refresher: "Monarch" follows the fallout of Godzilla's battle in San Francisco as depicted in the 2014 movie "Godzilla." The series began with protagonist Cate Randa (Anna Sawai) learning that her estranged and presumed-dead father, Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira), had been involved with the study of Titans, or colossal monsters. Teaming up with Kentaro (Ren Watabe), the half-brother she never knew, Cate tried to learn more about the history of the Titans, working with family friend Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell). This storyline was juxtaposed with a younger Lee (Wyatt Russell) investigating Titan activity decades before with Hiroshi's parents, Bill Randa (Anders Holm) and Keiko Miura (Mari Yamamoto).

Now that you're caught up, read on for a quick recap of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2, Episode 1, "Cause and Effect."