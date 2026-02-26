The Masked Singer Melts Snow Cone On Spice Girls Night — See Who's Under Every Season 14 Mask

"Spice Girls Night" ended on a sour note for Snow Cone, whose time on "The Masked Singer" has come to an end.

The celebration of girl power began with Crane's sexy take on "Say You'll Be There," followed by Pugcasso's emotional rendition of "Too Much," and Snow Cone's perfectly poppy performance of "Wannabe." All three brought their A-game this time, but Pugcasso's soaring vocals edged out the competition, leaving Crane and Snow Cone to battle for safety.

What followed was a solid duet of "Stop," with Crane and Snow Cone's voices working surprisingly well together. (It's especially funny when you think about which celebrities are in those costumes. And Crane is not Keke Palmer, despite Taraji P. Henson insisting otherwise.) Still, Crane was the clear winner, leaving Snow Cone to reveal herself as... "The Hills" star Heidi Montag!

This was one we predicted from the first verse of Snow Cone's performance in the season premiere (if you know her voice, you know her voice), but hey, it's always satisfying to be proven right.

Though she would have loved to make it to the finals, Montag tells TVLine that she recently suffered a vocal hemorrhage, which was making it difficult to perform. "My voice is so bad," she says. "I had been whispering. I couldn't even talk to my kids. So it was the perfect time to leave, especially with Jenny and Rita's encouragement. I was like, 'OK, this is the way I go.'"

Montag says her voice still hasn't fully returned, which has also prevented her from returning to the recording studio to finish up her next album. "I'm just working on rehab with it and continuing to get certain massages," she says. "The hemorrhage is resolved, which is great, but it does continue to be a daily struggle." (In the meantime, Montag's new single "Step on the Gas" was released today on all streaming platforms.)

Snow Cone has been revealed, but there are still eight celebrities yet to be unmasked. Read on for every clue we've gathered so far, as well as our predictions about who's hiding in those costumes. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts: Did you enjoy Henson's stint as a guest judge? And who do you think will win Season 14?