For All Mankind Spin-Off Star City Lands Release Date At Apple TV — Get A First Look

The Russians are coming... to Apple TV this May.

"Star City," the long-awaited spin-off of "For All Mankind," will make its debut Friday, May 29 with the first two episodes, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that through July 10.

While "For All Mankind" tells an alt-history tale of the space race from the American side, "Star City" tells it from the Russian side in a world where the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. The eight-episode drama, billed as "a propulsive paranoid thriller," tells "the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward," per the official synopsis.

The cast includes Rhys Ifans ("House of the Dragon"), Anna Maxwell Martin ("Good Omens"), Agnes O'Casey ("Black Doves"), Alice Englert ("Ratched"), Solly McLeod ("Outlander"), Adam Nagaitis ("The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon"), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis ("Becoming Elizabeth"), Josef Davies ("Andor") and Priya Kansara ("Bridgerton"). "For All Mankind" co-creators Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert serve as showrunners, with fellow co-creator Ronald D. Moore onboard as an executive producer.

"For All Mankind" debuted on Apple TV in 2019, with Season 5 set to premiere in March. (Get a first look here.) "Star City" was first announced in April 2024, when Apple TV renewed "For All Mankind" for Season 5.

Apple TV has also released a series of first-look photos from the spinoff; scroll down to get a first look, and give us your first impressions in a comment below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV