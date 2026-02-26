NBC Unknowingly Helped Fund One Of HBO's First Dramatic Series

Well before "The Sopranos," "Band of Brothers," or "The Wire," HBO's original drama slate hinged on a single show. Tom Fontana's violent, captivating prison drama "Oz" premiered in 1997, kicking open the door for the network's prestige reign that continues to this day. Though HBO's first original drama sometimes liked to bring out its shark-jumping water skis — the less said about the rapid aging pill from Season 4, the better — the show held its characters and audiences equally captive throughout its six-season run, and time hasn't diminished its ability to stand proudly alongside newer shows.

Fontana had already spent 15 busy years writing and producing two of NBC's best 10 p.m. shows ever — "St. Elsewhere" and "Homicide: Life on the Street." Despite his TV chops, it soon became apparent that no conventional network would touch his high-concept prison drama ... and even though HBO expressed interest based on its success with prison documentaries, the budget Fontana was given to film wasn't big enough. Dedicated to his vision, Fontana came up with an ingenious way to cut costs. Since he was still working on "Homicide," he reused the show's locations for "Oz" scenes, thus stealthily forcing NBC to foot part of the bill.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I will — it wasn't enough money!" Fontana said in an interview for Yahoo! Entertainment's oral history of the show. "We shot it in Baltimore while we were shooting 'Homicide,' so we would book a location and I would say, okay, we'll shoot the 'Homicide' scene here, and then we'll shoot the 'Oz' scene. So, in a way, NBC paid for it a little bit, if you know what I'm saying."