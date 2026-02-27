Why Top Boy Was Canceled (And How Netflix Saved The Beloved Series)

Netflix has shown a strong eye for British television with Emmy winners like "Baby Reindeer," and "Adolescence," as well as backing the long-awaited "Peaky Blinders" film, "The Immortal Man." One canceled British crime drama that was fortunate enough to be resurrected on the streamer was "Top Boy." A push from a multi-million record-selling musical icon probably helped, as well.

Created by Ronan Bennett, "Top Boy" debuted on Channel 4 in 2011 with a first season consisting of just four episodes. Set in the London borough of Hackney, the series follows the uneasy partnership between Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (U.K. grime music artist Kane Robinson, also known as Kano), who manage a drug business from the council estate tower block, Summerhouse. Upon its initial release, the first season received rave reviews and still holds a near-100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2013, the series returned with its second season, which also received a positive reception.

Despite the praise, Channel 4 chose not to invest further, canceling the show and leaving fans on a disastrous cliffhanger. One person eager to see a conclusion was rap icon Drake, who became a fan of the series and made calls to Netflix on its behalf. From there, Dushane and Sully were on course to be reunited, regardless of the terms they left things on last time.