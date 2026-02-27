15 Most Dangerous Reality TV Shows, Ranked

We watch some of the greatest reality television to see people do things most of us would never have the courage to do. Fall in love in front of millions of people on "The Bachelor"? No thanks. Face the judgment of Tom Colicchio on the pressure cooker that is "Top Chef"? We'd rather not. Party with the best, and worst, of the Real Housewives? Well, maybe.

But public humiliation and high-stress situations aren't the only perils to be found on reality television. Some shows put contestants in actual danger, with the threat of bodily harm a very real possibility. While these shows implement safety precautions, injuries still occur. From survival series to celebrities competing in sports for which they are not trained, these shows keep viewers on the edge of their seat.

But which shows are truly the most dangerous of them all? To answer that question, we've ranked them based on two primary factors: the potential for bodily harm inherent in the premise and the documented number of injuries that have occurred on air or behind the scenes. These are the 15 most dangerous reality shows to ever be on television.