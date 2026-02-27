Amelia Officially Returns To Grey's Anatomy, Reigniting An Old Flame — Are You On Board?
The February 26 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" marked Amelia's official return to Grey Sloan Memorial after her three-month sabbatical — and boy did she make up for lost time.
The episode introduced Jen Landon ("Yellowstone") as Dr. Toni Wright, the hospital's newest plastics attending. Of course, she isn't new to Amelia, who vividly remembers butting heads with Toni back in their med school days. But rather than addressing their awkward past, Toni opted to pretend like she and Amelia never met, forcing Amelia to remind her. And just like that, their awkward past became their awkward present.
To her credit, Toni was surprisingly forthcoming, admitting that she actively avoided Amelia in school because she had a crush on her. "This is all in the past," Toni assured her, adding, "Frankly, you're not my type." It was as uncomfortable as it was unconvincing, and our suspicions were confirmed when Amelia and Toni basically spent the entirety of this week's surgery flirting. And not subtly, either!
Following the successful procedure, Amelia admitted that she also had a crush on Toni in school, she just didn't know how to express those feelings at the time. Toni offered to take Amelia out to coffee or dinner, but there was no need. These two were more than happy to skip straight to dessert, as the episode ended with Amelia bringing Toni home to her apartment.
So, how are we feeling about this pairing? We're all for unrequited romances finally getting their day in the sun, and this is certainly a step in the right direction after "Grey's" killed off Amelia's last potential love interest, but do we think Amelia and Toni are a good fit? Despite being an accomplished plastic surgeon, Toni is officially described as a "charming and disorganized mess" in her personal life, which is pretty much exactly how we'd describe Amelia. So whether they're meant to be or not, at least we know we're in for a messy ride!
Elsewhere this week...
* Bailey reprimanded Lucas for devoting too much of his attention to finding new treatment for Katie, rather than giving his current patients the care they deserve. He then accused Bailey of giving up on her friend, which led to Bailey putting him in his place. "I haven't given up on Katie, but I also haven't given up on the rest of my patients, and that is where you and I differ!" she told him. Lucas' divided focus also led newbie Dr. Spencer to miss a crucial x-ray for one of their patients, ensuring that he got a tongue lashing from her, too. We get it, Lucas' heart is in the right place, but he still has a job to do!
* Though Jules initially scoffed at Simone's suggestion that they freeze their eggs, she had a change of heart after treating a doctor who tried to give himself a vasectomy. That said, Simone is not down with Jules calling them "fertility friends," and we can't say we blame her.
* Teddy revealed to Owen that she still hasn't signed their divorce papers, not because she's rethinking the split, but because she's worried that "everything will explode and fall apart" when she does. Owen rightly reminded her that everything has already exploded and fallen apart in their lives, which is exactly what she needed to hear.
What did you think of this week's "Grey's Anatomy"? Are you on board with Toni and Amelia? Is Lucas lying about his true feelings for Katie? And really, Jules, "fertility friends"? Whatever's on your mind after Thursday's episode, drop a comment with your thoughts below.