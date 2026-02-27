Amelia Officially Returns To Grey's Anatomy, Reigniting An Old Flame — Are You On Board?

The February 26 episode of "Grey's Anatomy" marked Amelia's official return to Grey Sloan Memorial after her three-month sabbatical — and boy did she make up for lost time.

The episode introduced Jen Landon ("Yellowstone") as Dr. Toni Wright, the hospital's newest plastics attending. Of course, she isn't new to Amelia, who vividly remembers butting heads with Toni back in their med school days. But rather than addressing their awkward past, Toni opted to pretend like she and Amelia never met, forcing Amelia to remind her. And just like that, their awkward past became their awkward present.

To her credit, Toni was surprisingly forthcoming, admitting that she actively avoided Amelia in school because she had a crush on her. "This is all in the past," Toni assured her, adding, "Frankly, you're not my type." It was as uncomfortable as it was unconvincing, and our suspicions were confirmed when Amelia and Toni basically spent the entirety of this week's surgery flirting. And not subtly, either!

Following the successful procedure, Amelia admitted that she also had a crush on Toni in school, she just didn't know how to express those feelings at the time. Toni offered to take Amelia out to coffee or dinner, but there was no need. These two were more than happy to skip straight to dessert, as the episode ended with Amelia bringing Toni home to her apartment.

So, how are we feeling about this pairing? We're all for unrequited romances finally getting their day in the sun, and this is certainly a step in the right direction after "Grey's" killed off Amelia's last potential love interest, but do we think Amelia and Toni are a good fit? Despite being an accomplished plastic surgeon, Toni is officially described as a "charming and disorganized mess" in her personal life, which is pretty much exactly how we'd describe Amelia. So whether they're meant to be or not, at least we know we're in for a messy ride!