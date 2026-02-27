Survivor 50's Medically Evacuated Kyle Fraser Details Everything You Didn't See In Premiere — Watch

There's more than one way someone can leave the game of "Survivor," and unfortunately for Kyle Fraser, getting his torch snuffed wasn't his fate.

In the premiere of "Survivor 50," Kyle ruptured his Achilles tendon while trying to He-Man his way up the wall in the game's grueling first immunity challenge. But what you didn't see? Kyle had already made it up there! In fact, he was the second person up the steep and slippery wall, but he jumped down moments later to help out a fellow castaway who was struggling.

"Colby was doing a ton of the heavy lifting, pulling people up as Q and I were pulling people up from the top," Fraser tells TVLine in the video embedded above. "But then it was covered in mud and Colby — obviously, he's a freaking all-American super athlete — but you need a lot of power that I'm sure he hadn't been training for in quite some time. So I came down, helped do the fireman shove for Colby to get up with the tribemates pulling him up from the top, and then I went to go back [up]."

What viewers actually saw on TV was Kyle's third attempt to get back up the ramp, and that's where everything went wrong for the "Survivor 48" winner, who was eventually medically evacuated on Day 4 after being evaluated by Dr. Joe back at camp.

So what happened after Kyle was removed from the game? What emotions did the injury stir up, and how is his foot today? We asked him all of this and more in our video above.

And that's not all! We've got a whole bunch of premiere goodies for you this week, including our exit Q&A with first boot Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, plus our initial thoughts on that explosive first episode of "Survivor 50"! TVLine was also front and center for the premiere's red carpet in New York City, so check out our full interviews from that below.

Were you as devastated as I was to see Kyle removed from the game so soon? Drop some thoughts below!