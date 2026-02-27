Vanished Finale Explained: Kaley Cuoco Weighs In On Prime Video Thriller's Ending — And Alice's Decision Regarding Tom

Asked whether learning Tom was undercover validates Alice's instincts or softens the betrayal, series star and executive producer Kaley Cuoco tells TVLine that she kept putting herself in Alice's shoes.

"What if the love of your life is working for [Interpol], and he really, truly, couldn't tell you anything?" she ponders. "Do you stay with him? How do you feel?"

Even recognizing that Tom wasn't at liberty to discuss his mission, Cuoco couldn't shake the idea that he might have found some way to ease Alice's suffering and keep her out of harm's way.

"There's a little part of me that kept feeling like, 'God, he could have told her something. Couldn't he have done something? [Given her] some sort of look, some sort of comfort?'"

For her, that made the ending inevitable.

"Even if he's the most amazing person in the world, and he did this for the greater good, I don't know how you trust again," Cuoco says. "I don't know if you can get that back.

"[Alice] almost died," she points out. "She got kidnapped, she's in a country that she doesn't know. The minute you start thinking, 'Oh, could she have stayed with him?,' I start going, 'Hell no!'"

