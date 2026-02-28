Sheriff Country's Christopher Gorham On That Brutal Winter Premiere: 'I've Been Shot On TV, But Nothing Quite Like This Before'

The violent "Sheriff Country" winter premiere takes place in the fictional world of Edgewater, but for Christopher Gorham, who plays Travis, the trauma felt all too real.

Friday's episode of the CBS drama picks up right where the fall finale left off: The Edgewater sheriff's office is under siege by the Barlows, a local separatist group that became enraged with local law enforcement after they took their leader, Enoch, into custody.

Much of the hour depicts brutal gun violence, with Mickey and Boone barricading themselves in a room while fending off bullet after bullet discharged from a slew of assault rifles in a seemingly endless stand-off. But no one faces as harrowing of an ordeal as Travis, who gets shot in the chest in the early rounds of gunfire. The bullet pierces his lung, trapping air in his abdomen, and causing him to struggle to breathe.

"I've been shot on TV before — I've been killed on TV — but nothing quite like this," Gorham told TVLine, remembering the experience of filming his character's dramatic fight for survival.

As the episode goes on, Cassidy frantically tries to treat Travis' injury. She takes him to the basement, lays him out on a table, and wraps the wound in gauze. But the dressing cannot heal Travis; he is effectively being crushed to death from the inside out as pressure mounts within his chest.