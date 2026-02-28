Sheriff Country's Christopher Gorham On That Brutal Winter Premiere: 'I've Been Shot On TV, But Nothing Quite Like This Before'
The violent "Sheriff Country" winter premiere takes place in the fictional world of Edgewater, but for Christopher Gorham, who plays Travis, the trauma felt all too real.
Friday's episode of the CBS drama picks up right where the fall finale left off: The Edgewater sheriff's office is under siege by the Barlows, a local separatist group that became enraged with local law enforcement after they took their leader, Enoch, into custody.
Much of the hour depicts brutal gun violence, with Mickey and Boone barricading themselves in a room while fending off bullet after bullet discharged from a slew of assault rifles in a seemingly endless stand-off. But no one faces as harrowing of an ordeal as Travis, who gets shot in the chest in the early rounds of gunfire. The bullet pierces his lung, trapping air in his abdomen, and causing him to struggle to breathe.
"I've been shot on TV before — I've been killed on TV — but nothing quite like this," Gorham told TVLine, remembering the experience of filming his character's dramatic fight for survival.
As the episode goes on, Cassidy frantically tries to treat Travis' injury. She takes him to the basement, lays him out on a table, and wraps the wound in gauze. But the dressing cannot heal Travis; he is effectively being crushed to death from the inside out as pressure mounts within his chest.
Christopher Gorham recalls the "emotionally difficult" task of pretending to be so close to death, to be suffocating, and to be in such pain.
"I was actually surprised at the emotional toll [it took], just portraying it," he shared. "When we finished all the stuff on the table where I couldn't breathe, I went and sat down just by myself on set, and it was dark, and I was just crying for like 10 minutes... just letting all of this stuff come out."
Travis ultimately survives the ordeal thanks to Enoch, who convinces Cassidy to take off his cuffs so he can perform the life-saving maneuver that she's too afraid to do. Enoch makes an incision just below Travis' ribs to release the trapped air, allowing the man on the table to finally take a full breath.
In the end, the "Sheriff Country" winter premiere is as much a siege on the audience as it is on the characters, confronting viewers with nearly 60 minutes of uninterrupted gun violence. But Gorham believes there's a point to the brutality, arguing that it isn't gratuitous as TV violence often is.
"While we want to capture the violence in an accurate way and make it feel real, my hope is that we also captured how our characters try to deal with the aftermath of that, and how they are affected and changed by it," he said. "Travis certainly is."
