Fire Country's Kevin Alejandro Teases Manny/Jake Tension After Winter Premiere — Plus, Grade The Episode!

Chief Manny must answer for his decisions in the "Fire Country" winter premiere, but he has yet to face his biggest adversary: Jake.

In the return of the CBS drama, Manny is interrogated by the unit's assistant chief over his aggressive approach to fighting the massive wildfire. (Which, by the way, was burning through a neighboring county, and was already being responded to by their crew when 42 showed up. Manny told them to stand down in the fall finale.)

The episode reveals the chaotic aftermath of Manny's knee-jerk decision to fight this fire, which resulted in several people being trapped inside the blaze: Bode, Jake, Jake's brother Malcolm, and Tyler, the overzealous teenager who has grown attached to Bode.

Manny orders a self-rescue, calling upon the group of guys trapped in the blaze to extricate themselves from the emergency on their own. But when Jake gets pinned under the ladders of his fallen rig, Manny goes against Sharon's orders and sends Bode and Malcolm — who already made it out safely — back into the flames to rescue him.