TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Shailene Woodley

Her finest moments, though, came after a group of men showed up and barged into the shelter Annie had maintained for years. Though Woodley had Annie present a tough and no-nonsense face to the group of strangers, she slowly grew comfortable not only with their presence but also their company. Woodley's body language eased. She had Annie smile and laugh, despite herself. And all of that paved the way for the episode's most moving scene.

Annie had already softened considerably by the time she and Link wound up alone upstairs on the final night of the guys' stay, so it's not surprising that the first meaningfully loving human touch she'd had in years would break her open. How gorgeous was the way Woodley blended joy in Link's closeness with her grief for everything she'd lost? How perfect was the way she — with an assist from scene partner Thomas Doherty — piloted her character's whipsaw emotions in a manner both tender and compelling?

And that ending! Now that Annie is hoping, waiting and yearning (for two!), we're excited to see what Woodley will bring to the mother-to-be in the rest of the season.

Which performance(s) knocked your socks off this week? Tell us in the comments!