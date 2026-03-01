How Arielle Kebbel 'Manifested' Her Marshals Role — With Help From Martha Stewart

When Arielle Kebbel found out that CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off was casting a character specifically described as "Martha Stewart in cowboy boots," she had the perfect response: "I know Martha, she's my neighbor!"

Premiering Sunday at 8/7c, "Marshals" stars Luke Grimes as his "Yellowstone" character Kayce Dutton, now patrolling Montana as a U.S. Marshal. Kebbel also stars as Belle, a member of Kayce's team who suffers neither fools nor cheap beer. So, how does Stewart factor into all of this? It all began when Kebbel relocated to a horse-friendly community in Upstate New York during the COVID-19 pandemic, totally unaware that one of her new neighbors would be the domestic goddess herself.

"Martha is a rock star, as we all know, but it's also really beautiful to see how involved in the community she is," Kebbel tells TVLine. She shows up all the time, she's always doing stuff at her farm in support of the community, and she has some of the most beautiful horses I've ever seen."

Kebbel happened to have posed in a photo with Stewart and one of her horses during an event several years earlier, so when she the official character description for Belle came through, Kebbel immediately sent the picture to her manager.

"My manager was like, 'Honestly, if you don't get this role, I'm not sure I can ever talk to you again,'" Kebbel recalls with a laugh.