Malcolm In The Middle's Creator Spent An Hour A Week Writing Apology Letters To Parents

"Malcolm in the Middle" was beloved during its original run, and its popularity has endured long enough to spark a reboot. But some young fans took Linwood Boomer's series a little too literally — and he had to deal with the consequences of that. The "Malcolm in the Middle" creator says that he spent an hour each week writing apology letters to parents over the TV hijinks that unfolded episode after episode.

As "Malcolm in the Middle" neared its 20th anniversary, Boomer talked to the Independent about the sitcom's lasting effect on pop culture. Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, and Bryan Cranston (who later starred in one of the most rewatchable TV shows of all time) all became familiar household names for fans of the show. However, all the effects of that exposure weren't positive. "When the show first aired, I was buried with very odd letters that were all similar," Boomer recalled. "'This show is very funny but my kids saw your kids pour paint over a car or make a giant slingshot out of surgical tubing...' I had to set aside an hour every week to write apologies for parents."

Malcolm's siblings were far from the only bad boys on television near the turn of the millennium. But apparently there were enough parents perturbed by their kids latching onto what the people on TV were doing that the creator had to step in and do something.