Malcolm In The Middle's Creator Spent An Hour A Week Writing Apology Letters To Parents
"Malcolm in the Middle" was beloved during its original run, and its popularity has endured long enough to spark a reboot. But some young fans took Linwood Boomer's series a little too literally — and he had to deal with the consequences of that. The "Malcolm in the Middle" creator says that he spent an hour each week writing apology letters to parents over the TV hijinks that unfolded episode after episode.
As "Malcolm in the Middle" neared its 20th anniversary, Boomer talked to the Independent about the sitcom's lasting effect on pop culture. Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, and Bryan Cranston (who later starred in one of the most rewatchable TV shows of all time) all became familiar household names for fans of the show. However, all the effects of that exposure weren't positive. "When the show first aired, I was buried with very odd letters that were all similar," Boomer recalled. "'This show is very funny but my kids saw your kids pour paint over a car or make a giant slingshot out of surgical tubing...' I had to set aside an hour every week to write apologies for parents."
Malcolm's siblings were far from the only bad boys on television near the turn of the millennium. But apparently there were enough parents perturbed by their kids latching onto what the people on TV were doing that the creator had to step in and do something.
How Malcolm in the Middle's cast reacted to parent backlash
While the creator of "Malcolm in the Middle" was busy penning those apology notes for parents around the country, the cast took heart in some of those reactions. Jane Kaczmarek played Malcolm's mother Lois — a performance that earned her seven Emmy nominations — and she's had fans approach her to say how much of their own parents they saw in her performance.
"One of the wonderful things about the show is that it's had such a life," Kaczmarek told the Independent. "It's timeless. It was about some really clever, naughty boys who had an eagle-eyed mother so they had to be so good at plotting to get away with stuff so their mother wouldn't catch them — and she always did. It was great storytelling."
For her money, that storytelling shone through because of the way it resonates through audience stories. Kaczmarek quipped, "I get kids who come up to me and say, 'You were just like my mum.' My standard thing I always say is: 'Obey your mother.' That's what Lois would tell people to do." That's probably pretty sound advice — following it may lessen the chances that you'll have to write your own apologies.