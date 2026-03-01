Fox Forced Bones' Creator To Craft Serial Killer Storylines (But He Liked This One)

Hart Hanson's "Bones" brought the surprisingly entertaining art of forensic anthropology to Fox viewers' living rooms for a respectable 12 seasons. In fact, the show was so loved that a potential Season 13 has been in the hopes and dreams of the people involved (and, of course, the show's fans) ever since the "Bones" series finale that almost had Emily Deschanel crying aired in 2017.

Over its run, "Bones" became known for many things, from its clever and often surprisingly brutal cases to the ever-evolving chemistry between main characters Temperance Brennan (Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). Another staple of the series is its complex and chilling serial killer villains — but if you ask Hanson, "Bones" could have done without them. In fact, he's made it clear that Fox browbeat him into adding these bad guys to the show. "You would have noticed over the years in 'Bones' that we tried, as much as we could, to make you a little bit sympathetic to the killer, like 'I would have killed that person, too,' and serial killers don't have that," he recounted to Gold Derby. "So I have no interest in them. I'm the first one to admit any time you see a serial killer in 'Bones,' I've been bullied and forced and cajoled into it."

One of the show's most iconic serial killers was a notable exception, however. Hanson was legitimately thrilled to bring in the terrifying Gravedigger, whose modus operandi was to bury people alive in cars and other small containers and hold them for ransom. But what set this villain apart from the others of their ilk in Hanson's eyes?