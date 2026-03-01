An Iconic Addams Family Star Has An Incredible Marvel Television Connection

In the 1960s, Ted Cassidy appeared on the TV series "The Addams Family" as Lurch, the family's towering, gloomy butler. However, Lurch wasn't the only tall, monstrous character Cassidy was involved with on TV. He also played two crucial roles in "The Incredible Hulk," one of the earliest live-action Marvel TV series. Debuting in 1977, "The Incredible Hulk" starred Bill Bixby as David Banner (renamed from his comic counterpart, Bruce) and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno as his green-skinned alter ego. However, it wasn't Ferrigno supplying the Hulk's low, animalistic growls.

For the first two seasons of "The Incredible Hulk," before his death in 1979, Cassidy provided the Hulk's beastly voice. With plenty of experience in providing low, guttural groans and vocalizations, the imposing actor was a perfect fit for the Hulk of the TV series. Unlike the comics, where the Hulk effected a stunted, caveman-like style of speech, Ferrigno's version of Marvel's jade giant only growled and roared. This was in keeping with producer Kenneth Johnson's efforts to eschew as many comic book elements as possible, grounding the world of "The Incredible Hulk" in the sensibilities of an adult drama.

Following Cassidy's passing, the Hulk's voice was provided by Charles Napier, an actor who also appeared on-screen in two episodes of the Marvel series. However, Cassidy's voice remained in one other important part of the series: the narration explaining the origins of David Banner's superhuman transformation that featured in the opening of every episode of "The Incredible Hulk."