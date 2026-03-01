An Iconic Addams Family Star Has An Incredible Marvel Television Connection
In the 1960s, Ted Cassidy appeared on the TV series "The Addams Family" as Lurch, the family's towering, gloomy butler. However, Lurch wasn't the only tall, monstrous character Cassidy was involved with on TV. He also played two crucial roles in "The Incredible Hulk," one of the earliest live-action Marvel TV series. Debuting in 1977, "The Incredible Hulk" starred Bill Bixby as David Banner (renamed from his comic counterpart, Bruce) and bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno as his green-skinned alter ego. However, it wasn't Ferrigno supplying the Hulk's low, animalistic growls.
For the first two seasons of "The Incredible Hulk," before his death in 1979, Cassidy provided the Hulk's beastly voice. With plenty of experience in providing low, guttural groans and vocalizations, the imposing actor was a perfect fit for the Hulk of the TV series. Unlike the comics, where the Hulk effected a stunted, caveman-like style of speech, Ferrigno's version of Marvel's jade giant only growled and roared. This was in keeping with producer Kenneth Johnson's efforts to eschew as many comic book elements as possible, grounding the world of "The Incredible Hulk" in the sensibilities of an adult drama.
Following Cassidy's passing, the Hulk's voice was provided by Charles Napier, an actor who also appeared on-screen in two episodes of the Marvel series. However, Cassidy's voice remained in one other important part of the series: the narration explaining the origins of David Banner's superhuman transformation that featured in the opening of every episode of "The Incredible Hulk."
The legacy of Ted Cassidy's roles on The Incredible Hulk
"Dr. David Banner: physician, scientist; searching for a way to tap into the hidden strengths that all humans have." These words, delivered in Ted Cassidy's severe tones, became iconic to audiences. Cassidy's opening monologue established that Banner's efforts to unlock superhuman strength had gone horribly wrong, leaving him cursed to change into a monster whenever he became angry. Also, it let us know that the world believed Banner dead and the Hulk responsible for his murder.
Cassidy's narration became one of the most instantly recognizable elements of the beloved TV series. It was imitated in the final episode of the Disney+ series "She-Hulk," along with an opening montage that replicated scenes from the opening sequence of "The Incredible Hulk."
The other major role Cassidy played on "The Incredible Hulk," as the green behemoth's voice, was passed on to a worthy successor after the series' conclusion. Lou Ferrigno went on to voice the character in the 1990s "The Incredible Hulk" animated series. Ferrigno returned to voice the character in the 2008 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie "The Incredible Hulk." Elements of Ferrigno's vocal performance were then combined with Mark Ruffalo's voice in Marvel Studios' first two Avengers movies before Ruffalo became the Hulk's sole voice actor as of 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok."