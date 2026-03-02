David Fincher's First TV Work Was Nearly The Pilot For This Short-Lived Crime Series

David Fincher is one of the industry's most unique creative minds, and at one point, his first work for TV (not counting music videos or commercials) was going to be the pilot for a short-lived but beloved crime series: the FX comedy-drama "Terriers."

The show followed Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James as, respectively, an ex-cop and his best friend — a former criminal— who start an unlicensed private detective operation. It aired for just one season, from early September to early December 2010, and was canceled after being dubbed the lowest-rated first-year drama series for FX at that time.

Despite those statistics, "Terriers" was well-received by critics and earned a small but dedicated following. "[Terriers] felt very ahead of its time," co-showrunner and executive producer Shawn Ryan told the Television Academy in a retrospective conversation. "It was a special show and, when it ended, it was a heartbreaking kind of time. There were no creative concerns from FX. The show was what we wanted it to be, just not what the audience was looking for [at the time], at least not a big enough audience. But over the years, I kind of made peace with the fact that the show has slowly found its fans. More fans than detractors."

During the same chat, Ryan explained that the "Fight Club" director was originally in talks to helm the show's pilot episode. "I don't want this to come across as any sort of slight toward Craig Brewer, who was our pilot director, but we did have a meeting with Fincher," he said.