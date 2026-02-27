The Night Agent's Creator Learned An Important Lesson From A Past TV Failure

"The Night Agent" has thrilled a lot of folks scrolling through Netflix. But the creator had to learn a few lessons before he launched one of the biggest shows on the streaming platform. In fact, Shawn Ryan credits one of his biggest failures as a teaching moment that prepared him for the first season of "The Night Agent."

In 2010, "Terriers" was a series on FX with some great talent attached. Donal Logue and Michael Raymon-James starred in a comedic show with some unexpected bite. But "Terriers" only ran for one season before getting canceled. It seems like the 13 episodes gave Ryan something to think about in his future dances with big network series.

Ryan talked to the Television Academy about the road to "The Night Agent" and remembered what went wrong with "Terriers."

"One of the things that I took after that show was to be at peace with the idea that I controlled what I controlled," Ryan recalled. "That was the lesson I learned and, in some ways, I think it was really good for me. I would have felt tremendous guilt if I felt like ["Terriers"] wasn't as good as it could have been, and perhaps that was the reason why it failed."