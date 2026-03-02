Catherine O'Hara Wins Posthumous Actor Award For The Studio — Watch Seth Rogen's Acceptance Speech

One month after Catherine O'Hara's death, the beloved actress was honored via a posthumous win at the 2026 Actor Awards.

O'Hara on Sunday received the Actor Award (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Award) for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work as ousted studio head Patty Leigh on Apple TV's "The Studio." Series co-creator and star Seth Rogen, who won the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series earlier in the ceremony, accepted the trophy on O'Hara's behalf as she received a standing ovation from the crowd.

While reflecting on his time working alongside O'Hara, Rogen highlighted her "ability to be generous and kind and gracious while never, ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing."

"She knew she could destroy, and she wanted to destroy every day on set," he remarked, adding that O'Hara would often email Rogen and "The Studio" co-creator Evan Goldberg with suggestions for — that is to say, complete rewrites of — her upcoming "Studio" scenes, which typically made the material funnier.

"One hundred percent of the time, it made not just her character better, but the scene better, and the entire show better as a whole," Rogen added. "She really showed that you can be a genius and be kind, and one of those things does not have to come at the expense of the other in any way, shape, or form."

O'Hara — whose memorable TV work included "SCTV" and "Schitt's Creek" — died January 30 at the age of 71. A pulmonary embolism was later reported as her immediate cause of death, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.

You can watch Rogen's full tribute to O'Hara above.