The Studio Wins Big At 2026 Actor Awards — See Full List Of Winners

The 2026 Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — are in the books, and it was quite the night for "The Studio."

The Apple TV series took home the most trophies on the television side of Sunday's ceremony, winning in every category for which it was nominated — including a posthumous triumph for Catherine O'Hara, who won the Female Actor in a Comedy Series award just weeks after her death in late January. Series star and co-creator Seth Rogen also won for Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while the full cast took home the award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

HBO Max's "The Pitt" and Netflix's "The Diplomat" and "Adolescence" were also among the TV shows to emerge victorious on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" was the evening's biggest winner, picking up trophies for Male Actor in a Leading Role (for Michael B. Jordan) and Cast in a Motion Picture.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of winners at this year's Actor Awards