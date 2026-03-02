The Studio Wins Big At 2026 Actor Awards — See Full List Of Winners
The 2026 Actor Awards — formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards — are in the books, and it was quite the night for "The Studio."
The Apple TV series took home the most trophies on the television side of Sunday's ceremony, winning in every category for which it was nominated — including a posthumous triumph for Catherine O'Hara, who won the Female Actor in a Comedy Series award just weeks after her death in late January. Series star and co-creator Seth Rogen also won for Male Actor in a Comedy Series, while the full cast took home the award for Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
HBO Max's "The Pitt" and Netflix's "The Diplomat" and "Adolescence" were also among the TV shows to emerge victorious on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" was the evening's biggest winner, picking up trophies for Male Actor in a Leading Role (for Michael B. Jordan) and Cast in a Motion Picture.
And the TV winners are...
And the TV winners are...
ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES
"The Diplomat"
"Landman"
"The Pitt" — WINNER!
"Severance"
"The White Lotus"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Britt Lower, "Severance"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Keri Russell, "The Diplomat" — WINNER!
Rhea Seehorn, "Pluribus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" — WINNER!
ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES
"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"The Studio" — WINNER!
FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio" — WINNER! (watch Seth Rogen's tribute)
Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
Ted Danson, "A Man on the Inside"
Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — WINNER!
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Claire Danes, "The Beast in Me"
Erin Doherty, "Adolescence"
Sarah Snook, "All Her Fault"
Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex" — WINNER!
MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Jason Bateman, "Black Rabbit"
Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" — WINNER!
Stephen Graham, "Adolescence"
Charlie Hunnam, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
Matthew Rhys, "The Beast in Me"
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES
"Andor"
"Landman"
"The Last of Us" — WINNER!
"Squid Game"
"Stranger Things"
And the film winners are...
CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners" — WINNER!
FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" — WINNER!
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners" — WINNER!
Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Odessa A'zion, "Marty Supreme"
Ariana Grande, "Wicked: For Good"
Amy Madigan, "Weapons" — WINNER!
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Miles Caton, "Sinners"
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" — WINNER!
STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" — WINNER!
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
