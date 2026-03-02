Zombies 5 Greenlit At Disney — New And Returning Cast Members Revealed

A fifth movie in the "Zombies" franchise is officially coming to Disney Channel and Disney+, TVLine has learned, confirming that the next chapter in the series will introduce mermaids into the mix.

"The newfound peace between the daywalkers and vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies," reads Disney's official synopsis. "Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build."

Returning cast members include Malachi Barton as vampire Victor, Freya Skye as daywalker Nova, Swayam Bhatia as vampire Vera, Julian Lerner as daywalker Ray, and Mekonnen Knife as vampire Vargas. Trevor Tordjman is also returning as Addison's cheerleader cousin Bucky, last seen in the third movie.

Though franchise stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are not expected to appear in the fifth movie as zombie Zed and alien Addison, they are returning as executive producers.

Newcomers include a trio of mermaids — Diaana Babnicova as "cool girl" Pearl, Taylor Oliver as "bad boy" Fin, and Olive Mortimer as "tech wiz" Sandy — as well as Zed's zombie cousin Izzy, played by Emily Costtrici.

The fifth "Zombies" movie, whose full title will be announced later, enters production this spring in New Zealand.