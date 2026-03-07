ER Creator Michael Crichton Wanted To Kill A Major Character, But Everyone Else Overruled Him

In the success of the 1994 freshman season of Michael Crichton's "ER," Julianna Margulies as Carol Hathaway played a pivotal part (just like she did in the next five seasons until her character was written out of the show). What many people may not know, however, is that she wasn't supposed to be a series regular. In the original pilot script, Carol was meant to die of a drug overdose in a scene that was actually filmed, according to showrunner John Wells. As he revealed in the oral history of that first episode, "Hathaway was dead at the end of the pilot. Her death scene was shot. It exists" (via Television Academy).

However, due to the way that director Rob Holcomb shot the scene where Carol is brought in having overdosed from the perspective of Doug Ross (George Clooney), her character became too valuable to sacrifice and had to be brought back. As Margulies put it, "It was all through his [Ross's] lens, and that's what elevated the character. It wasn't anything I did in the pilot. It was the way it was shot, and it elevated the importance of [Carol] to the Doug Ross character." Thanks to Wells and Clooney, Crichton's choice to kill Carol off in the first episode was eventually overruled, and Margulies became a series regular on the groundbreaking medical drama.