Will Trent's Iantha Richardson Talks Directing Ormewood's Death Row Race — And What Lies Ahead For Faith

TVLINE | By Season 4, you really know the rhythms of the show and your fellow actors. How did that familiarity shape the way you approached directing?

It helped so much. I still did my due diligence in asking how people like to work because as a fellow actor I would like to be asked that. I can observe some things, but it's great to hear it from the horse's mouth. But I think overall I understand the characters so well because I've been here since the beginning. Not only that, but the support of the crew that I had — the higher-ups, the producers — everyone was just so gracious, and I feel like that only amplified what I was able to do.

TVLINE | The Faith and Ormewood friendship has evolved a lot over the past season and a half. This is a huge Ormewood episode, emotionally. What was it like directing Jake McLaughlin through that — and did it help having that foundation of trust already built between you?

Yeah, he was so open. It was lovely because you never know how an actor will take a character-driven story that's theirs — or what they feel, what they don't feel. But he immediately was so receptive to the script as soon as he got it and was excited. He had things he wanted to do, how he wanted to put his flair on it. And I think us developing a rapport over the past few seasons, especially with our characters getting so close, only helped the trust between us.

There were times where I could be like, "No, let it go," when people would have notes or want to switch things. I'm like, "I know my castmate, let's just give it a minute." Knowing that gave me such an edge that I'm so grateful for. And emotionally, you haven't seen that [performance] from him before. I was beautifully surprised in so many ways and really grateful for the dedication he put into it.

TVLINE | We get that flashback of Ormewood apprehending George Long. We've seen our share of foot chases on this show. What felt important to you about this one?

I wanted it to feel like somebody is chasing this man, not that he's running, if that makes sense. There's a difference between somebody running from someone and someone genuinely being chased, and I think we were able to execute that to the best of our ability. They may not have been running from somebody, but somebody was coming after them, so they had no choice. And I think everybody has their point of view. People think they're right, and sometimes it's just out of ignorance, which is shown in this. They think they're right for whatever reason and they can't get out of it unless they're taught. I think this was a beautiful lesson of opening yourself up to be able to learn so that you can grow and just be a better human being.

TVLINE | You linger on Ormewood praying before the decision comes down. What were you hoping the audience would take from that beat?

His compassion. His fear. Him having his hands on another life in a wrongful way. I wanted people to see the culmination of his entire life coming down on him. It's not just this case — it's probably other cases — and "this is the one that I can fix. This is the boy that might die because of me." That is a lot to hold on somebody's shoulders.