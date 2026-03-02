Casting News: Blue Bloods Vet Joins Chris Meloni Football Drama, Hope Davis Gets Protection, And More
A "Blue Bloods" veteran is hitting the gridiron: Bridget Moynahan is set to star alongside Christopher Meloni in Hulu's new football drama "The Land," Deadline reports.
Set inside the world of pro football, Meloni plays Danny, the head coach of an NFL team. Moynahan is reportedly playing Danny's ex-wife Belinda, and will be a series regular.
Dan Fogelman ("This Is Us") will write and create the show, which earned a series order from Hulu back in October 2024. Along with Meloni and Moynahan, the cast includes William H. Macy as team owner Hank Durkin and "This Is Us" alum Mandy Moore as Hank's daughter Lauren.
Moynahan co-starred as ADA Erin Regan on the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" for all 14 seasons; the show wrapped up its run in 2024. (She's popped up as Erin on the spin-off "Boston Blue" as well.) She's also known for playing Mr. Big's wife Natasha on "Sex and the City," a role she reprised on the recent HBO Max sequel series "And Just Like That."
In other casting news...
* Hope Davis ("Your Honor") will star opposite Peter Krause in the NBC drama pilot "Protection," TVLine has learned. She'll play Joan, a federally appointed U.S. Marshal who "is strong, steely, and commands respect at work."
* YouTube science expert and former NASA engineer Mark Rober will host a new Netflix competition series, "Schooled!," "where teams of student tinkerers compete in creative and explosive science challenges, set in a fully gamified school," per the official description.
* Tessa Thompson ("His & Hers") will star in the Netflix series "Next Door," according to Deadline, with Sam Boyd ("Love Life") attached as writer and showrunner. The series is described as "a dark comedic thriller about marriage and paranoia in the modern American suburbs."
* Prime Video's "God of War" adaptation has added Louis Cunningham ("Bridgerton") to its cast as Sif and Thor's middle child Modi.
* The CBS vampire comedy pilot "Eternally Yours" has added Rose Abdoo ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") to its cast, per Deadline. She'll play Phyllis, who has no idea she's married to a vampire.