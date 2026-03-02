Casting News: Blue Bloods Vet Joins Chris Meloni Football Drama, Hope Davis Gets Protection, And More

A "Blue Bloods" veteran is hitting the gridiron: Bridget Moynahan is set to star alongside Christopher Meloni in Hulu's new football drama "The Land," Deadline reports.

Set inside the world of pro football, Meloni plays Danny, the head coach of an NFL team. Moynahan is reportedly playing Danny's ex-wife Belinda, and will be a series regular.

Dan Fogelman ("This Is Us") will write and create the show, which earned a series order from Hulu back in October 2024. Along with Meloni and Moynahan, the cast includes William H. Macy as team owner Hank Durkin and "This Is Us" alum Mandy Moore as Hank's daughter Lauren.

Moynahan co-starred as ADA Erin Regan on the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods" for all 14 seasons; the show wrapped up its run in 2024. (She's popped up as Erin on the spin-off "Boston Blue" as well.) She's also known for playing Mr. Big's wife Natasha on "Sex and the City," a role she reprised on the recent HBO Max sequel series "And Just Like That."