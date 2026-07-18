What To Watch Saturday: FIFA World Cup Bronze Final, Flash Star's Lifetime Movie, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: The World Cup crowns its third place finishers, Danielle Panabaker stars in "Crowning at the Prom," and CM Punk and Cody Rhodes headline "Saturday Night's Main Event."
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Showtimes for July 18, 2026
FIFA World Cup
France takes on England for a spot on the podium, live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Crowning at the Prom
An ambitious high schooler (Anwen O'Driscoll) on the verge of prom queen glory and an athletic scholarship sees her carefully controlled world begin to unravel as she hides a late-term pregnancy, forcing both her and her devoted mother (Danielle Panabaker) to confront the cost of control and decide what kind of future is worth fighting for; Claire Qute and Christopher Jacot co-star.
Royal Fever: Why America Can't Quit The Crown
From fairy tale weddings and royal coronations to headline-making scandals and generations of pomp and circumstance, this new special examines why, 250 years after breaking away from the British monarchy, the crown continues to captivate audiences in the United States.
Saturday Night's Main Event
CM Punk and Cody Rhodes battle Gunther and Sami Zayn in a tag team match; for the women, Scream Mode (Brie Bella and Paige) takes on Fatal Influence.
Snowbound for the Holidays
An ambitious guest services manager (Vanessa Lengies) is sent to evaluate a struggling holiday lodge, where she finds herself drawn to its devoted co-owner (Marcus Rosner), his daughter (Skywalker Hughes), and the close-knit community that gathers there each Christmas season.
UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs. Usman
Dricus Du Plessis fights Kamaru Usman, live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.
My Adventures With Superman
The gang goes to a charity gala; Lois tries to win; Clark tries to help; Jimmy's date makes a scene; Kara cleans it up.