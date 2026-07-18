What To Watch Saturday: FIFA World Cup Bronze Final, Flash Star's Lifetime Movie, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: The World Cup crowns its third place finishers, Danielle Panabaker stars in "Crowning at the Prom," and CM Punk and Cody Rhodes headline "Saturday Night's Main Event."

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