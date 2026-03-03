American Idol's Top 30 Revealed — Did Your Favorite Singers Survive Hollywood Week?

Want to know something kind of crazy? The winner of "American Idol" Season 24 is someone on the list you're about to see. March 2 marked the end of Hollywood Week ("in Music City"), which required the judges to make the biggest cut in "Idol" history: 127 singers remained in the competition after auditions, but only 30 are now left standing — and one of them will win it all.

Now for the important question: Were the right 30 singers left standing? For the most part, we agree with the judges' decisions throughout Hollywood Week. We're especially grateful that they came to their senses and cut Trace Casanova before he was allowed to do any more damage. (Sorry, we know he did nothing to us. If he auditions again next season, we'll try to be nicer.)

We could have done with a few less obvious fake-outs ("We're sorry to say... that your journey... is continuing"), though we know that's par for the "Idol" course at this point. And while we appreciated the dramatic effect of the "sing-off" twist — in which two pairs of contestants battled it out for the final two slots in the Top 30 — we think at least one of the eliminated singers still deserves to be in the competition.

Read on for an alphabetical breakdown of the 30 contestants remaining after in the competition, complete with videos of their Hollywood Week performances. When you're finished, vote for your favorite singers in our poll and drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 24 thus far. Do you think the judges make any boneheaded calls in Nashville? We want to know about it!