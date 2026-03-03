The Voice: Adam Levine Goes 'Fully Insane' In Week 2 Of Blind Auditions — Vote For Your Favorites

"The Voice: Battle of Champions" continued on March 2 with the second week of Season 29 Blind Auditions, and Adam Levine is already done playing nice.

In fact, Levine admitted to going "fully insane" to procure one particular contestant this week — though we can't really hold it against him, as it bumped him up to first place with his third Triple Turn win. (Sheesh, this game is getting complicated. If only "The Voice" had two totally relevant, absolutely necessary commentators to explain everything to us. Oh, well.)

This week's 10 lucky contestants represented just about every genre imaginable, from R&B ballads to good ol' fashioned yodeling, giving the coaches plenty of talented singers to fight over.

Read on to see which singers landed on a coach's team in Week 2 of "The Voice" Season 29 Blinds, then vote for your favorite contestants and drop a comment with your thoughts on Season 29 so far.