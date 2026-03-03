Watch your back, Dick Wolf — Tyler Perry is getting in on the first responder genre. Production is currently underway on "Tyler Perry's Where There's Smoke," a Netflix firefighter drama series written, directed, and produced by Perry, TVLine has learned.

Ordered for 16 episodes, the series "follows the lives of a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships, and the emotional toll of saving lives in a world filled with danger, drama, and heartbreak," according to Netflix's official logline.

We can also confirm the show's cast, which includes several actors from previous Perry projects: Tyler Lepley ("Tyler Perry's Duplicity") as Owen, Mike Merrill ("The Black Hamptons") as Cameron, Da'Vinchi ("BMF") as Noah, Eltony Williams ("Tyler Perry's If Loving You is Wrong") as Jermaine, Brock O'Hurn ("Tyler Perry's Too Close to Home") as Ethan, real-life fire captain Joe Hunter ("Survivor 50") as Chief Bailey, Karen Obilom ("Games People Play") as Laura, Brittany S. Hall ("Tyler Perry's Finding Joy") as Angela, Mariah Goodie ("Be Someone") as Rhonda, Jordan Rodriguez ("The Fosters") as Brent, and Judi Moon ("Double Cross") as Darcy.

A release date for Season 1 of "Tyler Perry's Where There's Smoke" has not yet ben announced, nor has a trailer been released. Do you see yourself watching Perry's first foray into the world firefighter dramas? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.