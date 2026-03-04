The Pitt Actor Who Is Also A Real-Life Emergency Room Nurse

"The Pitt" has become a sensation in the vein of "ER," with many award nominations and wins under its belt in the short time the series has been on air. Some of the success of HBO's hit medical drama has come from the show's commitment to authenticity. One of the ways they've managed to nail that element is through casting a practicing emergency room nurse — Ned Brower, aka nurse Jesse Van Horn.

"I do things very realistically on 'The Pitt,'" he explained to Seattle Magazine in a recent interview. "That was a big reason I got this role — they wanted that authenticity. Most of the time, I'm just doing things the way I would in real life, and that actually helps the acting."

Brower has been practicing in the ER for five years. In his eyes, though, he and his character have a lot of differences.

"I see Jesse as very experienced, way more than me. I imagine he's been working there for 20 years. He's old school, breaks the rules, rough around the edges, but he's too good to fire," the actor told the outlet. "When things get intense, Jesse's the guy they call, so they tolerate his sarcasm and grouchiness. That's where we differ. I'm actually pretty friendly and upbeat. Jesse's more gruff. But there are things from me that have started to seep into the character. They'll throw in little lines like something about my drum set."