Netflix's Little House On The Prairie Reboot Renewed For Season 2 Ahead Of July 2026 Premiere — Get Release Date

In an early vote of confidence, Netflix has renewed its forthcoming "Little House on the Prairie" reboot for Season 2.

The pickup comes four months out from the release of Season 1. All eight episodes will begin streaming Thursday, July 9, 2026. Check out a first-look photo below:

Netflix

"I'm incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive," showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement. "We can't wait to share this new adaptation of the 'Little House' books with the world, and we're thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story."

Added Netflix's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Jinny Howe: "We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of 'Little House on the Prairie' for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut. The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on Season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we're confident that 'Little House' will deliver even more of what fans truly love."

A trailer has not yet been released.