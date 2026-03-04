The Bones Spin-Off You Can't Watch Anymore

While you might have expected Fox to double down on the success of "Bones" with some spin-offs, there were really only two attempts over the show's 12 seasons. One was the short-lived "The Finder," which should have been a big moment for "Bones" but quickly petered out, while the other is a sorry example of what we would call "lost media." If you haven't heard of "Bones: Skeleton Crew," that's not surprising since the short-lived spin-off is impossible to find.

Launched a year after "Bones" in 2006, this companion show was actually a web series that featured none of the original cast. The show was available via a subscription through the since shuttered Sprint TV service and emerged from Fox's partnership with Sprint and MasterCard, though it was later uploaded to the official "Bones" website which has since been archived. The site described the series as following "three twenty-something employees of a prestigious Washington, D.C., museum" who "discover a mysterious box containing an incomplete animal skeleton and a threatening message."

Yes, the "Bones" web series – not at all related to "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" – focused on three young employees of the same Jeffersonian Institute that employed Emily Deschanel's Temperance Brennan and her group of "squints." However, the real mystery is what happened to this little-known web series in the years since its debut.